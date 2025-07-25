Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 73,242 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

