Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.69.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.71 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

