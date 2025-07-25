Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 125.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.15. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.