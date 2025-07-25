Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 269.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,963. The trade was a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,930 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

