Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,031 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,055,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 389,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 386,152 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,729,000 after buying an additional 142,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CORT opened at $67.59 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458,477.10. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,917,995.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,477.06. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,616 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.