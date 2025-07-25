Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.10.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.7%

SAM stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.34 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average is $230.78.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.30%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

