Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

