Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $328.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.69 and its 200-day moving average is $274.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.75.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

