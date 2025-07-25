Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Acuity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $297.52 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.61 and a 200 day moving average of $281.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Acuity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Acuity

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.