Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.20. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

