Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.24 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

