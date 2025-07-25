Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.62%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

