Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 67,232 Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 201.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,232 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.12% of Chimera Investment worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8,728.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

CIM opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.74. Chimera Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.07 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.67%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

