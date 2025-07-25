Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Generac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,650,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Generac from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

