Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 167,454 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.20% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of BLMN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.22 and a beta of 1.32. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands



Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

