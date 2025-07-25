Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on OZK. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.
Bank OZK Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.85.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
