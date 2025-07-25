Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.