Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 23,202 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE KEYS opened at $165.77 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

