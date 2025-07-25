Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 23,602 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,602 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

