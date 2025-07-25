Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 27,154 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

