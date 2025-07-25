Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 31,236 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $272.78 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $280.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.17.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on L3Harris Technologies and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

