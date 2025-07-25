Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 51,546 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,546 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,620 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.52 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.