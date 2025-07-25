Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VBK stock opened at $284.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.57 and its 200-day moving average is $268.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.