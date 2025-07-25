Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

