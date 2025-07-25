Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.