Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,362,673.12. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,331.19. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.