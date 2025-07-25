Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 61,771 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $6,746,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Comcast by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

