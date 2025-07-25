Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RRC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of RRC opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,706.08. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

