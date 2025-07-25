Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $82.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $549,011.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,239.38. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $757,676.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,242.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 14,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $77.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

