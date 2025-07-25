Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,763,000 after acquiring an additional 913,310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,897,000 after acquiring an additional 687,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE ZBH opened at $96.85 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.