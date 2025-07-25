Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,147,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after buying an additional 167,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $216,223,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.39.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

