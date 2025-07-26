11,346 Shares in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,346 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of RRC stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.