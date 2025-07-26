1ST Source Bank Sells 1,636 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $298.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.68 and a 200-day moving average of $259.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $299.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

