23,865 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 138,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,011,000 after buying an additional 1,305,594 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,482,000 after buying an additional 543,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,515,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after buying an additional 539,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.91.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 374.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. This represents a 21.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,992,916.56. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,139 shares of company stock valued at $85,302,680. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

