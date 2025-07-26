26,568 Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Afya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Afya by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Afya by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Afya by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Afya by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Afya Price Performance

AFYA stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Afya Limited has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

