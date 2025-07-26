5,398 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of OKTA opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.48, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $554,544.27. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,354.67. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete Research raised shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.