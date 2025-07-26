850 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Republic Services by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,397,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.16.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0%

Republic Services stock opened at $245.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.38. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

