Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 664.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.32.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

