Agri Bank China (ACGBY) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Risk and Volatility

Agri Bank China has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agri Bank China’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agri Bank China and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agri Bank China $195.64 billion $39.24 billion 6.44 Agri Bank China Competitors $64.04 billion $6.66 billion 10.96

Agri Bank China has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Agri Bank China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Agri Bank China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Agri Bank China pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 36.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Agri Bank China is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Agri Bank China and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agri Bank China 20.46% 9.22% 0.65% Agri Bank China Competitors 16.78% 12.84% 1.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agri Bank China rivals beat Agri Bank China on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Agri Bank China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

