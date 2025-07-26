AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,110,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 496,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,552,000 after purchasing an additional 445,398 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $12,309,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $10,300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $8,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $844.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

