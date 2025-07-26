Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,879 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.64% of Capri worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($5.12). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

