Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 154,003 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Invesco by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Invesco by 264.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Invesco Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

