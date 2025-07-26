Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 32,023 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FER. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of FER stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Further Reading

