Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 66,735 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3,293.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of InterDigital worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in InterDigital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.08. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at InterDigital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,633.91. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.