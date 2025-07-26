Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 134,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ameren by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,129 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,357,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,250,000 after purchasing an additional 926,126 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Ameren Stock Up 0.1%

Ameren stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

