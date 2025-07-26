Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 506.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,837 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Okta worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Okta by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,414,000 after purchasing an additional 938,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after buying an additional 1,572,786 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.61.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $275,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,111.27. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,594 shares of company stock worth $7,482,790. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

