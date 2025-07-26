Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $16.90 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 630,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 523.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 115,107 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,720,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 451,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 497,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $159,447.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,135.96. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $96,648.20. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,865.92. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,208. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $21.29 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 90.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

