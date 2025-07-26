Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 12,681 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

