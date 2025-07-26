Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,882 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 114,852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $217.06 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Read Our Latest Report on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,778 shares in the company, valued at $18,872,270. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.