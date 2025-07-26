Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 155,218 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,218 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $76.41 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

