Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 229,586 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,586 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,641,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.0%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 111.03%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.