Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 307,732 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307,732 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.24% of Steelcase worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,425,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,802,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 223,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,024,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 275,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 955,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $127,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 127,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.56. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.